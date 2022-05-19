Tesla Should Buy Back $15 Billion of TSLA Stock. Here’s Why.

- Major Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investor Leo Koguan is pushing for a share buyback
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is facing a difficult economic landscape, but one investor thinks he has the answer. Leo Koguan is a Chinese-American investor and business leader, who ranks as Tesla’s third-largest shareholder. The TSLA stock whale recently tweeted out a proposal for Tesla to engineer a stock buyback while prices are still down.
Let’s take a closer look at what this would mean for the company and the stock.
What’s Happening With TSLA Stock
Since the market selloff nearly two weeks ago, TSLA stock has been volatile. While things have stabilized on Wall Street since then, new problems have spurred plenty of turbulence for TSLA. The delaying of Elon Musk’s Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) acquisition helped shares temporarily rise, but multiple Wall Street analysts have slashed their TSLA stock price targets due to concerns regarding the company’s Shanghai operations. On top of that, a recent crash in California has prompted a regulatory probe into Tesla’s autopilot feature.
TSLA stock remains turbulent today. It began the day by rising but has since slipped back into the red. As of this writing, it is down 0.3% for the day. The stock needs a catalyst, and Koguan thinks a buyback would provide exactly that.
Behind the Buyback
Early this morning, Koguan tweeted at Martin Viecha, Tesla’s head of investor relations. In the tweet, he laid out a plan for the company to buy back shares in two stages:
Agree! @MartinViecha, Tesla must announce immediately and buy back $5 billion of Tesla shares from its free cash flow this year and $10 billion from its free cash flow next year, without effecting its existing $18 billion cash reserves with ZERO debt. https://t.co/Y7p52Ojn8q
— KoGuan Leo (@KoguanLeo) May 19, 2022
From there, he outlined more reasons for the buyback and the areas the company should prioritize.
Fremont, Shanghai, Austin and Berlin money printing machines are running in full speed, Tesla can invest in FSD, bot and factories while buying back its undervalued stocks. Shock and wake up few braindead analysts to their senses. Tesla is a Phoenix rising from the ashes. 🧞♀️ https://t.co/NMqf79f0Ld
— KoGuan Leo (@KoguanLeo) May 19, 2022
Koguan even provided a poll for Twitter users to weigh in, presumably to demonstrate community support for the idea. The poll is marked as “sensitive content” in the tweet below.
Tesla’s actual free cash flow $2.228B in Q1'22 and I estimated $8B in free cash flow this year and $17B next year after CAPEX. Therefore, Tesla has adequate cash flow to fund stock buy back $5B this year and $10B next year.
— KoGuan Leo (@KoguanLeo) May 19, 2022
What Koguan proposes is a typical stock buyback. A buyback occurs when a company buys a large portion of its shares on the open market as a means of returning capital to shareholders. As Forbes notes, “The main reason companies buy back their own stock is to create value for their shareholders. In this case, value means a rising share price.”
The Bottom Line
It’s clear that Koguan did his homework. He sees TSLA stock as undervalued currently. The current dip is an opportune time for the company to buy back shares. More important is the potential for growth that he sees the buyback generating for Tesla. The company purchasing its own shares would boost the currently dipping prices. Therefore, it would generate more cash and reinvest that cash to scale production and refine technology.
Koguan’s point makes sense. Cash-rich companies often have high share prices, which can make a buyback seem risky. But TSLA stock’s current dip presents a rare opportunity for the company to buy back more shares before prices start to surge again. And as Koguan notes, Tesla’s cash flow is large enough to make such a buyback feasible. The company should listen to the whale and seize the opportunity to buy back TSLA stock at a low price.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.