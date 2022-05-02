Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Welcome back to another busy day of trading as we break down the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are a buyout deal, a 5G agreement, and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) stock is rocketing more than 93% after completing a SPAC merger late last week.
- Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares are soaring over 43% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) stock is surging more than 22% with heavy trading taking place this morning.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares are gaining over 18% on no clear news this morning.
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) stock is rising more than 16% on news of a 5G deal with DISH Wireless (NASDAQ:DISH).
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares are climbing over 16% in pre-market trading today.
- Fathom Digital (NYSE:FATH) stock is increasing close to 16% this morning.
- Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares are getting a more than 15% boost in pre-market trading this morning.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock is jumping over 14% on no clear news this morning.
- BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) shares are up more than 10% on news of a $60 million buyout deal to take the company private.
10 Top Losers
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) stock is diving over 32% following a letter from its CEO about a Covid-19 treatment trial.
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares are taking a more than 12% beating following a corporate update from the company.
- Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) stock is tumbling over 12% after an initial surge following its IPO last week.
- Marygold Companies (NYSEMKT:MGLD) shares are falling more than 11% in pre-market trading today.
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock is decreasing over 11% on news that the company is losing its COO and CFO.
- Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares are dropping more than 10% following a rally on heavy trading Friday.
- CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) stock is slipping over 9% with its Q1 earnings report set to go up a week from now.
- Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) shares are dipping more than 9% this morning.
- Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) stock is losing over 9% of its value as it continues to drop on plans to explore strategic alternatives.
- Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 9% following a rally on Friday.
