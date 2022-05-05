Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re ready for another busy day of trading and kicking it off are the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
We’re knee-deep in earnings season with reports for the first quarter of 2022 moving many stocks this morning.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) stock is soaring more than 24% with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Austin Gold (NYSEMKT:AUST) shares are rising over 21% following its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday.
- Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) stock is gaining close to 14% thanks to its most recent earnings report.
- Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEMKT:PZG) shares are surging more than 11% on no clear news this morning.
- Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) stock is rising over 10% ahead of its Q1 2022 earnings report this morning.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares are climbing more than 9% following a dip yesterday.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock is sitting over 9% higher due to the release of its earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares are increasing more than 9% alongside the release of its current earnings report.
- Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) stock is getting an over 9% boost as shares recover from a recent short report.
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares are up more than 8% after beating estimates for its first quarter of 2022.
10 Top Losers
- Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) stock is diving by nearly 22% due to the company’s poor performance in Q1 2022.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares are dropping over 19% after releasing its earnings report for the first quarter of the year.
- Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ:WTER) stock is plummeting more than 18% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares are falling over 15% following a strategic focus update yesterday.
- BRF (NYSE:BRFS) stock is taking an almost 14% beating after a rally late in normal trading hours yesterday.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares are decreasing more than 13% with the release of its Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) stock is heading over 13% lower after releasing its Q1 earnings report.
- Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares are slipping more than 11% following a mixed earnings report for the first quarter of 2022.
- Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock is dipping over 11% due to the results in its most recent earnings report.
- AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% after buying a stake in Discord.
