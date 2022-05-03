Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we prepare for a busy day of trading on Tuesday!
Approval from the EPA and FCC, earnings reports, a stock offering, and more have shares on the move this morning.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock is soaring more than 36% on EPA approval for its Nanocyn hospital-grade disinfectant.
- Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) shares are surging close to 27% on plans to split into two separate companies.
- SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) stock is gaining over 20% as it continues to rally after completing a SPAC.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDIP) shares are rising about 15% with the release of its most recent earnings report.
- Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock is heading more than 13% higher in pre-market trading.
- Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares are climbing almost 12% for the same reason as the company’s other stock increasing.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock is jumping over 11% on news of it adding aerospace experts to its team.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) shares are increasing more than 11% on no clear news this morning.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) stock is getting an over 9% boost in pre-market trading.
- AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares are up more than 9% after getting a license from the FCC for its BlueWalker 3 satellite direct to phone connectivity.
10 Top Losers
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) stock is diving over 37% after releasing results for the first quarter of 2022.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares are dropping more than 16%, which continues a dip from yesterday.
- Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) stock is falling over 15% after announcing a secondary stock offering.
- Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares are tumbling nearly 13% following a short squeeze rally yesterday.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock is taking a more than 8% beating despite a lack of news this morning.
- Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) shares are decreasing over 8% following a recent rally.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock is losing close to 8% of its value after running higher on Monday.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares are slipping almost 8% after rallying on heavy trading yesterday.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock is dipping nearly 8% this morning.
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7%, which continues negative movement from Monday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.