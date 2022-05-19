Louis Navellier is rating this stock an “A” – Get In Now!

On May 24, the man who found “the stock of the century” will reveal one of his top stocks for 2022 – for FREE – in a special presentation.

Tue, May 24 at 4:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
REGISTER FREE

Why Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Down 13% Today?

CSCO stock is retreating after the company slashed its full-year EPS guidance

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor May 19, 2022, 10:21 am EDT
  • Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock is a big mover this morning after reporting disappointing Q3 results
  • The company missed estimates for its quarterly revenue
  • It also cut its guidance for the full year
cisco (CSCO) logo on an office building
Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock is tumbling 13% in morning trading after the company reported lower-than-expected revenue for its fiscal third quarter and slashed its full-year profit guidance.

For its Q3, which ended last month, earnings per share, excluding certain items, came in at 87 cents, versus analysts’ average estimate of 86 cents. However, the network equipment maker reported a top line of $12.8 billion, meaningfully below the mean outlook of $13.34 billion.

Moreover, Cisco reduced its full-year EPS guidance to $3.29-$3.37 from $3.41-$3.46. The war in Ukraine and China’s lockdowns hurt Cisco’s business, CEO Chuck Robbins reported.

On a positive note, however, Robbins said in a statement that “the fundamental drivers across our business are strong and we remain confident in the long term.” And according to the CFO Scott Herren, Cisco is “not seeing any weakening of demand.”

Wall Street Knocks CSCO Stock for Supply Chain Issues

Still, research firm Jefferies implied that the “execution” of Cisco’s supply chain was subpar. Specifically, the firm stated that a number of Cisco’s rivals, including Arista (NYSE:ANET), had started reacting to the sector’s supply chain issues much sooner than Cisco did. And another firm, Evercore, told Barron’s that Cisco’s orders increased just 8% year over year last quarter, down from a 33% YOY gain during the previous quarter.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been GE, solar stocks, and Snap. You can reach him on StockTwits at @larryramer.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2022/05/why-is-cisco-systems-csco-stock-down-13-today/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC