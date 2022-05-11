XRP Price Predictions: Can the XRP Crypto Rebound in 2022?

XRP (XRP-USD) price predictions are worth diving into today as investors wonder what will happen with the crypto after today’s crash.
There’s an ongoing slump in the crypto market today as several major players suffer. XRP isn’t immune to that with its own value taking a nosedive today alongside the rest of the market.
Some investors might be wondering what’s behind this crypto crash. There’s a lot of factors at play here and they mostly come from the larger market. A few worth noting include the rising interest rates, increasing inflation, as well as a looming recession striking fear into the hearts of traders.
That’s a lot to take in all at once and it’s no wonder the market isn’t reacting well to it. Even so, that isn’t stopping dedicated XRP traders from seeking out price predictions today and we’ve got them covered! Let’s jump into those below!
XRP Price Predictions
- We’re starting off this list of price forecasts for XRP with Gov Capital and its one-year estimate of $1.24 per coin.
- WalletInvestor joins our list with a one-year price forecast of 93 cents for the crypto.
- Closing out our XRP price predictions for Wednesday is DigitalCoinPrice and its 2023 estimate of 66 cents.
XRP is down 13.6% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday afternoon. It’s also worth mentioning that the crypto is sitting 70% lower over the last year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.