Golem Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot GLM Crypto Go Next?

Golem (GLM-USD) price predictions are worth checking in on Thursday as the crypto soars higher!
So what has GLM on the rise today? There’s no clear news that explains why the token is on the move. However, its trading volume is incredibly high, with a 685.7% increase over the last 24 hours as of this writing.
With that heavy trading shining an extra light on Golem, some traders might be wondering about the latest price predictions for the crypto. We’ve got them covered with a quick list worth looking at below!
Golem Price Predictions
- Starting off our list of price forecasts for GLM is a one-year estimate of $1.3603912012583 per token from Gov Capital.
- Next up we’ve got Wallet Investor with its price estimate of 28.8 cents for one year from now.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our price predictions for Golem with an average estimate of 52 cents for 2023.
So how do these price predictions look for Golem? It’s a mixed result when compared to the crypto’s trading price of about 35.75 cents as of this writing.
GLM is up 29.6% over the previous 24-hour period as of Thursday afternoon.
There’s plenty of additional crypto news for traders to sink their teeth into below!
We have all the hottest crypto news that investors will want to know about for Thursday! A few examples include price predictions for Optimism (OP-USD), a potential crypto risk to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Office users and Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) accepting crypto payments in the U.S. You can read more about these matters at the following links!
More Crypto News for Thursday
- Optimism Price Predictions: Where Will the Turbulent OP Crypto Go Next?
- CertiK Says Hackers Are Exploiting a Microsoft Office Bug to Steal Your Assets
- Chipotle Is Accepting Flexa Crypto Payments. 10 Things to Know.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.