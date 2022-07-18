ApeCoin Price Predictions: How High Can the APE Crypto Climb?

ApeCoin (APE-USD) price predictions are worth checking on today as the crypto heads higher on Monday despite a lack of news.
So what’s behind the increase in APE’s price today? There’s not actually any specific news about the crypto that explains why it’s on the rise. Instead, it looks like a wider market rally explains its jump in value.
We’re seeing several major cryptos rise today as part of a larger crypto rally. That includes Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), two of the largest cryptos, getting a boost on Monday. When those rise or fall, investors typically see other cryptos copy their movement.
To go along with that, Ethereum has been a hot topic lately. The blockchain is preparing to undergo its Merge event in a couple of months and it’s a major catalyst for cryptos.
Keeping all of this in mind, let’s take a look at the latest price predictions for ApeCoin below!
ApeCoin Price Predictions
- The first prediction we have comes from Gov Capital and it places a price of $20.715820046259 on the crypto one year from now.
- WalletInvestor takes the next spot on our list with a one-year price forecast of $12.383 per token for APE.
- Closing out our list of ApeCoin price predictions is DigitalCoinPrice with its average estimate of $8.60 in 2023.
All of those price predictions paint a positive picture of ApeCoin’s future compared to its value of $5.96 as of this writing. It’s also worth mentioning that APE is up 18.2% over the previous 24-hour period as of Monday morning.
Crypto traders seeking more market news are in the right place!
We’ve got all the hottest crypto news investors need to know about for Monday! That includes Loopring (LRC-USD) price predictions, expert opinions on Cardano (ADA-USD), and more ETH Merge details. You can find all of that at the following links!
More Monday Crypto News
- Loopring Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot LRC Crypto Go Next?
- Experts Think the Cardano Crypto Will Gain 50% in 2022
- Ethereum “Merge” Now Targeted for September; Big Day for DeFi
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.