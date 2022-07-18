Loopring Price Predictions: Where Will the Red-Hot LRC Crypto Go Next?

Loopring (LRC-USD) price predictions are a hot topic for Monday as the crypto rallies despite a lack of news concerning it.
Instead, it looks like other factors are pulling LRC higher. That includes major cryptos, such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD), rallying today. When BTC rises or falls, it typically causes other cryptos to move in sympathy with it. It’s also likely that Ethereum’s (ETH-USD) upcoming Merge is behind some of the positive movement for LRC today.
In addition to that, Loopring is connected to GameStop (NYSE:GME). GME has been in the news recently with the recent launch of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. Loopring supports this marketplace, which could help explain why it’s rising.
With all of that knowledge in hand, let’s dive into the latest price predictions for Loopring below!
Loopring Price Predictions
- Starting off our list is Gov Capital with its one-year price forecast of $1.1133185862638 per token.
- Next up we have WalletInvestor and its estimate of $0.851 for LRC one year from now.
- Closing out the price predictions for Loopring today is DigitalCoinPrice with its average estimate of 61 cents for 2023.
So how do those price predictions stack up for LRC? They’re all bullish compared to its current trading price of about 42 cents. It’s also worth noting that this follows its 9.3% increase over the prior 24-hour period.
Crypto investors looking for more of the latest news are going to want to stick around!
We’ve got all the hottest crypto news traders need to know about for Monday! Among that are expert estimates for Cardano (ADA-USD), Ethereum preparing for its Merge, as well as Russia banning crypto payments. You can learn all about these matters at the links below!
More Crypto News for Monday
- Experts Think the Cardano Crypto Will Gain 50% in 2022
- Ethereum “Merge” Now Targeted for September; Big Day for DeFi
- Russia Bans Crypto Payments, Speaks Out Against Stablecoins
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.