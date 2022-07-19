Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers investors will want to watch on Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning is a guidance update, public offerings, new clinical data, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Applied Blockchain (NASDAQ:APLD) stock is rocketing close to 35% after providing a guidance update for its fiscal fourth quarter of 2022.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares are soaring more than 21% on continued acquisition hype.
- United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) stock is surging over 18% after falling hard yesterday on a public offering announcement.
- Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) shares are gaining nearly 18%, which continues its Monday rally.
- Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) stock is rising more than 13% alongside results from a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Sky Harbour Group (NYSEMKT:SKYH) shares are climbing over 12% on no clear news this morning.
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock is increasing more than 11% in pre-market trading today.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares are getting an over 10% boost this morning.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock is jumping more than 9% after adding two new Board members.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares are up over 9% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) stock is diving more than 17% after announcing a public offering.
- Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) shares are tumbling over 13% despite a lack of news.
- Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock is taking a more than 10% beating in early morning trading.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares are falling over 10% with recent news including plans for a presentation next month at the CG 42nd Annual Growth Conference.
- Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) stock is dropping more than 10% alongside strategic realignment plans.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares are decreasing over 10% as it continues negative movement this week.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock is declining more than 10% after a quick rally late Monday.
- AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares are slipping over 9% ahead of a reverse stock split later this week.
- SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) stock is dipping more than 7% after a massive rally yesterday.
- Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 7%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.