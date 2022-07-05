Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to dive into all of the latest stock market news for Tuesday morning as we go over the biggest pre-market stock movers!
We’ve got a reverse stock split, new listings, stock offerings, and more to go over this morning.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) stock is rocketing more than 1,251.8% after undergoing a reverse stock split.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares are soaring 37% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock is gaining over 18% as it continues to rally on trial news from Friday.
- Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) shares are surging more than 13% despite a lack of news this morning.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock is rising over 11% after listing its shares in Hong Kong.
- ReNew Energy (NASDAQ:RNW) shares are climbing more than 10% in pre-market trading.
- Austin Gold (NYSEMKT:AUST) stock is increasing over 10% on no clear news this morning.
- Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) shares are jumping more than 10% as it starts to recover from a downward trend last week.
- Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock is getting nearly 10% boost this morning.
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares are up close to 10% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) stock is diving about 22% after announcing a $4 million private placement stock offering.
- Kalera (NASDAQ:KAL) shares are tumbling roughly 18%, which continues its fall from last week.
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) stock is falling over 17% after rallying on Friday.
- Northern Lights (NASDAQ:NLIT) shares are taking a more than 15% beating on no apparent news this morning.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock is dropping over 12% after running higher on Friday.
- SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIGW) shares are declining more than 12% roughly three weeks after its Nasdaq debut.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) stock is sliding close to 12% after giving investors an update on its drug pipeline.
- Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares are slipping over 10%, which continues its negative movement from Friday.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock is dipping more than 8% this morning.
- WPP (NYSE:WPP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.