AAPL Stock Alert: Is Apple Making Moves in the Virtual Reality Space?

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is in the news as the tech company may finally be about ready to enter the virtual reality (VR) space after years of rumors concerning its headsets.
A new collection of trademark filings have popped up that leads holders of AAPL stock to believe its headsets are on the way. That includes filings for “Reality One,” “Reality Pro,” and “Reality Processor” devices.
It’s worth noting that none of these filings come directly from Apple. Instead, they come from legal firms representing the company. This is typically how Apple files for trademarks and adds to the idea that these are new VR devices from the company.
Of course, Apple is refusing to comment on the trademark filings, which makes sense. The company doesn’t plan to have its headsets ready until later in 2023. It likely doesn’t want to confirm any naming of the devices until it announces them officially during a special event.
AAPL Stock Will Likely Benefit from an Official Announcement
The VR headset trademark news spreading on Monday isn’t having the biggest effect on AAPL stock. However, it’s likely an official announcement from the company will be a positive catalyst for the shares. Now investors just have to wait for that news from the big tech company.
AAPL stock is down 1.1% as of Monday morning and is down 11.1% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.