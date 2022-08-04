ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Stock Soars 100% on Amgen Acquisition

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday as investors react to news of an acquisition deal with Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).
This deal has Amgen agreeing to acquire ChemoCentryx for $3.7 billion in cash. This will have shareholders of CCXI stock receiving $52 per share for their investment. That represents an almost 116% premium over the stock’s closing price on Wednesday!
The Boards of Directors at ChemoCentryx and Amgen have already both given their unanimous support to the deal. Now it will just need to complete customary closing conditions and get approval from regulators and shareholders. If all goes well, the acquisition will close in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Robert Bradway, chairman and CEO of Amgen, said the following about the deal.
“The acquisition of ChemoCentryx represents a compelling opportunity for Amgen to add to our decades-long leadership in inflammation and nephrology with TAVNEOS, a transformative, first-in-class treatment for ANCA-associated vasculitis. We are excited to join in the TAVNEOS launch and help many more patients with this serious and sometimes life-threatening disease for which there remains significant unmet medical need.”
TAVNEOS is a selective complement component 5a receptor inhibitor. It’s designed to treat patients suffering from severe active ANCA-associated vasculitis. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the oral drug in October 2021.
CCXI is experiencing heavy trading today thanks to the acquisition news. That has over 24 million shares on the move as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 1.3 million shares.
CCXI stock is up 109% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.