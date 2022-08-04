COIN Stock Alert: 5 Things to Know as BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is rising higher on Thursday following news that the crypto exchange is teaming up with investment management company BlackRock (NYSE:BLK).
Let’s dive into everything investors in COIN stock need to know about this partnership below!
- Coinbase and BlackRock are working together to provide institutional investors access to crypto trading.
- It will also provide these investors with custody services for the assets.
- As a result, Coinbase Prime benefits are being made available to institutional clients of BlackRock’s Aladdin.
- Those services include crypto trading, custody, prime brokerage, and reporting capabilities.
- The goal of this partnership is to accelerate crypto adoption among institutional investors.
Joseph Chalom, Global Head of Strategic Ecosystem Partnerships at BlackRock, said the following about the partnership with Coinbase.
“This connectivity with Aladdin will allow clients to manage their bitcoin exposures directly in their existing portfolio management and trading workflows for a whole portfolio view of risk across asset classes.”
It’s worth pointing out that this team-up with BlackRock comes as Coinbase feels the effects of a crypto winter. This has digital assets falling amid fears of economic turmoil, such as rising inflation, increasing interest rates, and a recession.
News of the agreement between Coinbase and BlackRock has COIN stock experiencing heavy trading on Thursday. This has more than 31 million shares of the stock on the move as of this writing. That’s a major increase over its daily average trading volume of about 16 million shares.
COIN stock is up 16% as of Thursday morning but is still down 62.4% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.