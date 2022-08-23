INTC Stock Alert: What to Know as Intel Co-Invests in Arizona Chip Factories

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock is in the news today after the company announced its co-investment into Arizona semiconductor factories.
This is through its Semiconductor Co-Investment Program (SCIP). The company signed an agreement with Brookfield Asset Management’s infrastructure affiliate to build capital and help fund the creation of new chip factories. This will have it obtaining the funding by the end of the year.
Intel is planning to expand its Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Ariz. with new facilities for semiconductor production. This will have it funding 51% of that while the remaining 49% is funded by Brookfield Asset Management.
Intel notes that it will maintain majority control of two new chip factories in Chandler. These factories will support the company’s long-term demand for its products, as well as its demand from Intel Foundry Services customers.
David Zinsner, CFO at Intel, said this about the funding deal.
“Our agreement with Brookfield is a first for our industry, and we expect it will allow us to increase flexibility while maintaining capacity on our balance sheet to create a more distributed and resilient supply chain.”
Intel’s commitment to manufacturing more semiconductors will likely benefit INTC stock in the long term. There’s an increasing demand for chips as technology continues to advance. That includes the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs).
INTC is up 1.3% as of Tuesday morning!
