Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting off the final day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks are reverse stock splits, earnings reports, and talk of a buyout running into problems.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock is rocketing close to 1,121% but that’s only due to a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
- Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) shares are soaring more than 94% on news that OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) is acquiring the company.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock is surging over 27% after announcing Board and management changes as well as a strategic review.
- First High-School Education (NYSE:FHS) shares are rising more than 29% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock is increasing over 18% on reports the company may be considering a sale.
- Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) shares are gaining more than 17% as they experiences heavy trading this morning.
- Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) stock is climbing about 17% on incredibly heavy trading volume today.
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares are getting a roughly 16% boost as investors expect an update on its late earnings today.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock is jumping almost 15% on news of John Fife taking a stake in the company.
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) shares are up over 14% with the release of a mixed Q2 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock is diving nearly 20% after announcing a reverse stock split will go into effect Monday.
- Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares are taking a more than 12% beating with the release of its fiscal Q4 earnings report.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock is dropping over 10% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares are falling around 9% after a massive rally yesterday.
- SunLink Health Systems (NYSEMKT:SSY) stock is tumbling close to 9% on news of trading activity by chairman and president Robert Thorton.
- Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) shares are sliding more than 8% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) stock is decreasing over 8% on reports of a problem with its buyout deal with Merck (NYSE:MRK).
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares are slipping more than 7% after revealing a share offering.
- Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock is dipping over 7% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 7% following its Nasdaq debut yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.