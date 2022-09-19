AutoZone (AZO) Stock Pops as Sales Beat Expectations

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) stock is rising on Monday following the release of the automotive part company’s fourth-quarter earnings report.
The good news for AZO stock starts with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $40.51. That’s a massive beat compared to Wall Street’s estimate of $38.38 per share. It’s also a jump from the $35.72 per share reported in the same period of the year prior.
Adding to that, AutoZone reported revenue of $5.35 billion for Q4. Yet again, that comes in above analysts’ estimate of $5.15 billion. It’s also a nearly 9% increase compared to the $4.91 billion reported the same time last year.
AutoZone Chairman, President and CEO Bill Rhodes said the following in the earnings report:
“Our retail business performed well this quarter ending with positive same store sales on top of last year’s strong performance. And, our commercial business growth continued to be exceptionally strong at 22%. The investments we have made in both inventory availability and technology are enhancing our competitive positioning. We are optimistic about our growth prospects heading into our new fiscal year.”
AZO stock isn’t seeing strong trading today despite the earnings beat. As of this writing, only about 56,000 shares have changed hands. That’s below the daily average trading volume of about 151,000 shares.
AZO stock is up 1% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.