QSR Stock Pops as Burger Kings Announces $400 Million Investment

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) stock is gaining on Monday after Burger King announced plans to invest $400 million into its business.
According to the fast food chain, it will use these funds to upgrade its facilities. That includes enhancing equipment used by its employees, as well as remodeling select stores with a more modern appearance.
Investors in QSR stock will note that Burger King wants to focus more on technology and digital investments. That, combined with plans for more advertising, is part of its efforts to increase sales growth and improve profitability.
Burger King notes that it will spend that $400 million over a two-year period. It also has two investment plans. The first is called “Royal Reset” and will get $250 million for upgrades and remodels. The second is “Fuel the Flame” and will get $150 million for advertising and digital investments.
Tom Curtis, president of Burger King North America, said the following about the investments:
We are relentlessly pursuing a better experience for our Guests. This is the driving force behind all the initiatives that we are executing collaboratively with our Franchisees. Our plan is focused on a few important priorities — operational excellence, refreshed image, and enhanced marketing — that when put together, provide a superior experience for our Guests.
QSR stock was up nearly 1% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.