Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting off the final trading day of the week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving shares this morning are reverse stock splits, an asset sale, merger approval, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) stock is rocketing more than 2,266% but only due to a reverse stock split.
- Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) shares are soaring 145% after going public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock is gaining over 33% on a $150 million asset sale.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares are surging more than 13% after shareholders voted in favor of its merger with Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME).
- Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock is increasing over 13% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares are rising more than 12% despite a lack of news for Friday.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) stock is climbing over 12% this morning.
- Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares are getting a more than 10% boost today.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock is jumping over 9% on no clear news this morning.
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) shares are up more than 9% on merger approval news.
10 Top Losers
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock is plummeting over 39% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) shares are diving more than 19% following a rally yesterday.
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) stock is falling over 19% following a profit warning from the delivery company.
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares are tumbling more than 15% in pre-market trading today.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock is taking an over 13% beating after undergoing a reverse stock split earlier this week.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares are dropping more than 13% in early morning trading.
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock is retreating over 11% following a rally on a heart monitor patent yesterday.
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) shares are decreasing 11% on no apparent news.
- View (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock is sliding more than 10% in early morning trading.
- Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% following an unexpected rally yesterday.
