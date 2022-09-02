Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting the final trading day of the week with an overview of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
We’ve got initial public offerings, a settlement agreement, and more to go over today.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock is rocketing more than 77% after a bankruptcy filing sent it lower yesterday.
- BioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) warrants are gaining over 33% after the company’s IPO yesterday.
- BioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) shares are soaring more than 31% at the same time.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) stock is rising over 29% after extending the employment agreement of its CEO.
- PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) shares are climbing more than 21% following its public debut last week.
- HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) stock is increasing almost 19% with the release of its Q2 fiscal 2023 earnings report.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares are surging over 16% after entering into a settlement agreement with Ribbon Communications.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) stock is getting a more than 14% boost on reports the company’s management intends to take it private.
- Biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) shares are jumping over 14% on no clear news this morning.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock is up close to 14% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) stock is plummeting more than 40% after a massive gain with its public debut.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) shares are retreating over 35% after rallying yesterday on its IPO.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) stock is diving more than 20% after undergoing a reverse stock split yesterday.
- Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) shares are tumbling about 16% on no apparent news Friday morning.
- Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ:VRAX) stock is taking an over 13% beating in pre-market trading on Friday.
- Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) shares are falling more than 13% in early morning trading today.
- Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) stock is dropping nearly 13% after rallying on Thursday.
- Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) shares are slipping over 10% after announcing it will present at the Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference next week.
- Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) stock is dipping more than 8% this morning.
- AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.