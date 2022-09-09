Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time for another deep dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday and the news that has these shares moving this morning.
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, a crypto rally, an a take-private offer.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) stock is rocketing more than 64% after getting an offer to take it private.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares are gaining over 42% due to a reverse stock split.
- Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) stock is rising roughly 37% despite a lack of news this morning.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares are gaining more than 30% after providing an update on its research and development programs.
- Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock is soaring over 27% after joining the World Economic Forum’s New Champions Community.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are surging more than 17% with the release of its fiscal Q2 2023 earnings report.
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock is climbing close to 14% after posting earnings for fiscal Q4.
- Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) shares are getting an over 11% boost as it continues to rally on a crypto mining update.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock is jumping nearly 11% alongside the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
- Cellebrite (NASDAQ:CLBT) shares are up more than 10% in Friday pre-market trading.
10 Top Losers
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) stock is diving about 16% after releasing earnings results for the second quarter of 2022.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares are retreating over 15% after rocketing yesterday on spinoff plans.
- Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock is tumbling more than 15% this morning.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares are falling over 15% with the release of its fiscal Q1 2022 earnings report.
- ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI) stock is taking a more than 9% beating as BTC gains today.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are dropping over 7% as Citi analysts weighed in on Chinese stocks.
- Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) are decreasing more than 7% in pre-market trading today.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) stock is slipping over 6% after rallying yesterday as it takes part in a conference.
- Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares are sliding almost 6% after releasing results for fiscal Q1.
- ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EPV) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down close to 6%.
