7 Stocks With the Best Chance of Creating a New Wave of Millionaires by 2030

Even with significantly challenging times, investors may still want to consider millionaire-making stocks to buy. After all, you don’t get rich by doing what everybody else is doing.
Essentially, be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful, as Warren Buffett often says. Granted, the journey won’t be an easy one. In fact, it might take close to a decade, if not more, for some of these market ideas to blossom. However, if you’re willing to be patient, these millionaire-making stocks to buy could make you handsome profits by 2030.
|UTI
|Universal Technical Institute
|$5.52
|SMR
|NuScale Power
|$10.58
|COIN
|Coinbase
|$68.36
|SQ
|Block
|$52.81
|SHOP
|Shopify
|$25.56
|SE
|Sea Limited
|$56.02
|VWAGY
|Volkswagen
|$15.33
Universal Technical Institute (UTI)
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) may sound like a strange idea for millionaire-making stocks to buy. A trades specialist, UTI trains future generations of mechanics. However, this segment runs into a major problem. With people gravitating toward electric vehicles, UTI may run into a relevancy crisis. Over several decades, I can see the company suffering from major obstacles. While many drivers will have made the pivot to EVs by 2030, I don’t see this becoming a full-scale integration. Too many infrastructural and financial challenges exist. For one thing, the average transaction price of a new EV runs close to $63,000. Another issue is that not every occupied housing unit has a garage.
But the biggest factor that makes UTI one of the millionaire-making stocks to buy is radical changes in the workforce. Many young people are dropping out of college, recognizing that career pathways in white-collar fields are incredibly contested. On the other hand, blue-collar industries feature ample demand and opportunities. It really comes down to the numbers.
NuScale Power (SMR)
One of my favorite market ideas to discuss is NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR), which distributes nuclear energy the smarter and safer way.
Leveraging a breakthrough called small modular reactors, NuScale constructs nuclear facilities featuring a smaller physical footprint. Partially because of this smaller scale, the company is able to integrate nuclear power solutions in previously inaccessible areas. More importantly, NuScale facilities feature state-of-the-art safety mechanisms, just in case circumstances go awry (a rarity of rarities).
What really has some long-term investors excited about NuScale is that the underlying company represents the first ever SMR to receive a design approval by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Moving forward, NuScale should be able to deliver clean, highly reliable power across the nation. For all the talk about renewable this or that, we must remember that based on capacity factors, nuclear energy represents the most reliable power source. And per the federal government, it’s not even close. Therefore, SMR makes an excellent case for millionaire-making stocks to buy.
Coinbase (COIN)
The toast of town when it made its public market debut in April 2021, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is almost persona non grata in 2022. Of course, that’s not entirely the company’s doing. Providing blockchain asset wallet and exchange services, Coinbase represents the practical middleman between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies. In other words, unless you mine digital assets, you don’t just acquire cryptos. You’ve got to trade for them with other cryptos. But if you’re stuck in the real world, you need a broker to connect you to wild crypto land. Coinbase made this transition possible for millions of people across the globe.
Fundamentally, it’s a brilliant business plan except for one small detail – it’s also cyclical. And we’re not just talking about mild differences in demand profiles. When bearishness hits the crypto market, circumstances can become downright hideous. So, why mention COIN as one of the millionaire-making stocks to buy?
Let’s face it, with so much demand pouring into cryptos last year, it’s almost inevitable that prices will rise at some point. I don’t know when that point is. However, with COIN stock down 72%, it seems awfully tempting for contrarian speculators.
Block (SQ)
2022 has not been kind to Block (NYSE:SQ). Since the start of this year, SQ stock fell a staggering 67%. Fundamentally, though, it’s not difficult to see why so many investors ran away from the financial technology (fintech) firm. Perhaps most prominently, Block made a strong pivot to cryptos. By facilitating a peer-to-peer payments service network that opened up to certain crypto transactions, Block became blockchain friendly; hence the name change from Square. This pivot made sense when digital assets soared. Now that they entered a possibly prolonged bear market cycle, the crypto segment drags the company.
Further, the present monetary cycle doesn’t do any favors for small businesses. Of course, Block initially garnered fame for its portable card readers, significantly empowering entrepreneurs. So, why bother listing SQ as one of the millionaire-making stocks to buy?
Mainly, it comes down to timing. Currently, Block struggles against deflationary headwinds, which hurt risk-on enterprises. However, looking further ahead, small businesses should once again rise as the lifeblood of the economy. Thus, SQ is a buy for the patient.
Shopify (SHOP)
Among the worst-hit publicly traded companies this year, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) hemorrhaged an absolutely unbelievable 81% of equity value. In large part, that’s because of the actions of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Admittedly, it’s an ungenerous assessment because Powell has to do what he has to do. Nevertheless, being the one taking away the monetary punch bowl represents an unenviable task. With the Fed effectively reducing the money supply, the purchasing power of the dollar recently increased. Therefore, merely sitting on cash creates an expansion of wealth, thereby hurting consumer sentiment.
After all, during a deflationary cycle, any purchase has to be so compelling against the backdrop of a rising dollar. And because rising dollars implies a recession (via monetary tightening), many folks simply sit on the sidelines. Over the long run, though, Shopify could be very intriguing. Per Gurufocus.com, SHOP features a significantly undervalued profile. Primarily, I’m looking at the company’s robust balance sheet. If it can hold on, Shopify can skyrocket as consumer sentiment eventually returns (at some point).
Sea Limited (SE)
On paper, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) makes for one of the most compelling long-term bullish arguments in the market. Based in Singapore, Sea Limited offers myriad services tied to the digitalization movement, including fintech and e-commerce. Unfortunately, Wall Street ran away from SE stock as the global markets soured on risk-on names.
Since the beginning of this year, SE dropped over 74% of equity value. Against the trailing month, SE remains in the red to the tune of 13%, reflecting ongoing bearishness. However, risk-tolerant contrarians should target the company as one of the millionaire-making stocks to buy.
Fundamentally, the narrative centers on tremendous growth opportunities. First, Reuters reports that – appropriately enough – the Southeast Asia internet economy can reach $1 trillion by 2030. Second, the internet penetration rate is around 75% in the more mature Southeast Asian economies and about 60% in the less-developed zones. In contrast, the Internet penetration rate in the U.S. is about 92%. Put another way, internet-related growth in western nations will be hard to come by. In Southeast Asia? Many parts still represent fertile ground.
Volkswagen (VWAGY)
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) offers a case for millionaire-making stocks to buy because it’s undervalued. Using data provided by Gurufocus.com, investors can see that the company’s forward price-earnings ratio pings at 4.7 times. In contrast, the underlying industry’s median stat is 8.7 times. In addition, the company features decent performance metrics on the income statement. For the top line, Volkswagen’s three-year book growth rate stands at 7.2%, ranked better than 63% of its peers. On the bottom line, the company’s return on equity is 11.5%, better than over 71% of the competition.
However, Volkswagen can really step on the gas pedal when it comes to millionaire-making stocks to buy because of its potential to compete with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Recently, the German automaker has been making strong overtures to the EV side of mobility. Combined with its European sense of automotive design work, Volkswagen will likely offer substantive competition. Volkswagen stands poised to add pizzazz to the EV sector, making it one of the millionaire-making stocks to buy.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.