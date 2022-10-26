Bitcoin Legend to Host “Roundtable Meeting” on 10/27

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Falls 10% on CEO News

BBBY's interim CEO has received the job on a permanent basis

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Oct 26, 2022, 10:06 am EDT
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock sank 10% this morning.
  • The retailer announced that it had named Sue Gove, who was serving as interim CEO, as its permanent CEO.
  • During Gove’s tenure as interim CEO, BBBY has obtained a significant amount of additional liquidity.
BBBY stock - Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Falls 10% on CEO News

Source: Juan Llauro / Shutterstock.com

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock sank 10% this morning after the retailer announced that it had named Sue Gove its permanent CEO. In June, BBBY selected Gove as its interim CEO. As of writing, BBBY stock has managed to climb back up the price chart and is currently fluctuating around 4% in the red.

Gove’s Background

The executive has served on BBBY’s board since May 2019. She worked at Golfsmith International for nearly six years and left the company in 2014 after serving as its CEO for 19 months. A retailer of golf-oriented products, Golfsmith declared bankruptcy in 2016. Gove has also been a board member of PC accessories maker Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) and of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), an auto-parts retailer.

During her tenure as interim CEO of Bed, Bath, and Beyond, she obtained “an upsized $1.13 billion asset-backed revolving credit facility… and a $375 million “first-in-last-out” facility,” BBBY noted. She also authorized “a new $150 million At-the-Market Offering program,” reduced the retailer’s costs, and eliminated 33% of its brands. Additionally, Gove has increased the company’s spending on its more popular brands.

Gove was at the company’s helm in August, when (as I reported at the time) “Ryan Cohen’s RC Ventures disclosed… that it had sold all of its bullish positions in BBBY stock.” The founder of e-commerce company Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and the chairman of video-game retailer and meme stock GameStop (NYSE:GME). Cohen created a great deal of controversy by unloading all of his bullish bets on BBBY stock. That’s because, just three days before he did so, his company “reported that it had purchased call options on 1.67 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a separate SEC form,” igniting a huge rally by BBBY stock.

Other Information About BBBY Stock

After the retailer unveiled debt exchange offers, S&P cut its rating on the company’s debt to CC from CCCC. The firm said it views the move as similar to a “default” because, under the offers, BBBY’s debtholders will receive an amount below what they were owed.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been GE, solar stocks, and Snap. You can reach him on StockTwits at @larryramer.

Meme Stocks

