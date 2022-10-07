Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting the final day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
There’s major marijuana news moving stocks this morning and more traders need to know about today.
Let’s get into the finer details of that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Hexo (NASDAQ:HEXO) stock is soaring more than 37% as President Joe Biden seeks a review of marijuana’s classification.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares are surging over 25% for the same reason as HEXO.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock is gaining more than 24% alongside other cannabis stocks today.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares are rising close to 20% after JonesTrading initiated coverage with a “buy” rating and $5 price target.
- Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) stock is increasing over 18% in pre-market trading on Friday.
- Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) shares are climbing more than 17% with the recent marijuana news.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock is heading almost 14% higher with the release of its fiscal Q1 earnings report.
- InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares are jumping over 13% this morning.
- Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) stock is getting a more than 13% boost alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares are up over 12% after announcing a registered direct offering and private placement.
10 Top Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock is plummeting more than 57% after pricing a public offering.
- Green Giant (NASDAQ:GGE) shares are diving over 21% as volatility continues this week.
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock is tumbling nearly 18% following a rally yesterday on a Nasdaq meeting.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares are taking a more than 17% beating after revealing strategic actions to strengthen its balance sheet.
- PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) stock is falling over 16% after confirming its considering proposals with Nektar Therapeutics.
- Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares are sliding about 15% after rallying on patent news yesterday.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock is dropping close to 15% following a rally yesterday on plans to streamline its operations.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares are slipping more than 13% on no clear news this morning.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock is dipping over 12% after rallying yesterday on clinical trial data.
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% after getting a delisting warning.
