Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out stock news for Thursday!
We’re knee-deep in earnings season as several major companies reveal results for the third quarter of 2022 this morning.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) stock is rocketing 51% on news that it’s being bought for $62 per share.
- AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) shares are soaring more than 26% on news of a private firm’s stake in the company.
- Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock is surging close to 17% on no clear news.
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares are rising roughly 16% as it bounces back from a registered direct offering yesterday.
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) stock is increasing over 13% after beating estimates in Q3 2022.
- ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shares are climbing more than 13% as it continues to rally on clinical trial data.
- NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) stock is heading over 13% higher with the release of positive clinical trial news.
- Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) shares are getting a more than 13% boost ahead of its earnings report next week.
- Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock is jumping nearly 13% with the release of its first half of 2022 financial results.
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares are up over 12% in pre-market trading today.
10 Top Losers
- Kalera (NASDAQ:KAL) stock is crashing almost 61% after pricing a public offering yesterday.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares are plummeting more than 26% as earnings disappoint investors.
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock is diving over 23% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) shares are taking a more than 20% beating alongside its latest earnings release.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) stock is dropping close to 20% after releasing earnings results for the third quarter of 2022.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares are tumbling over 19% after missing earnings estimates for Q3.
- Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock is decreasing more than 17% after announcing its voluntary Nasdaq delisting.
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) shares are sliding over 12% with the release of poor results in Q3.
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) stock is slipping more than 12% following a major rally yesterday.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% after rising yesterday.
