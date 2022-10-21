Why Are Big Tech Stocks Down Today?

Big tech stocks aren’t doing so hot on Friday and it looks like traders have Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to blame.
The problems from Snap are found in its earnings report for the third quarter of 2022. While the company’s earnings per share of 8 cents beat out Wall Street’s breakeven estimate, revenue wasn’t as promising.
Instead, Snap reported revenue of $1.13 billion during its Q3 earnings report. That fails to reach the $1.14 billion that Wall Street was expecting. This is despite the social media company reporting 363 million daily active users.
Why Is This Affecting Big Tech Stocks?
The reason for the mixed earnings report from Snap has to do with advertising. The company didn’t pull in as much money from advertisers as expected. Some traders see this as a warning signal that advertisers are pulling back spending due to the recession.
This matters to big tech stocks as many of them rely on advertisers for revenue. A few examples of companies that will be affected by reduced advertising money include Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL,GOOG), Facebook owner Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).
Here’s a quick breakdown of those stocks’ movement as of Friday afternoon.
- SNAP stock is down 29.8%.
- GOOGL stock is down slightly.
- META stock is falling 2.3%.
- TWTR stock is sliding 4.4%.
