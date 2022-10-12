Why Is Novavax (NVAX) Stock in the Spotlight Today?

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock is on the move Wednesday following positive data from its Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial and Study 307.
Both of these cover the use of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine in development. In this case, NVX-CoV2373 was able to meet the endpoints of both the Phase 3 PREVENT-19 trial, as well as Study 307 tests.
The data from the PREVENT-19 trial shows that the prototype Covid-19 vaccine was effective at increasing antibody levels as a booster in already vaccinated adults. It was also effective against the Omicron BA.1, BA.2, and BA.5 variants.
In addition to that, PREVENT-19 was expanded to include pediatric patients between 12 and 17 years old. Yet again, the vaccine was found effective as a booster and for combating Covid-19 variants.
Study 307 Results
Study 307 covers lot consistency of the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine. The results were positive with consistent responses seen in patients ages 18 to 49 years. Anti-S IgG titers were also consistent with data from the PREVENT-19 clinical trial. Finally, safety results were consistent across lots.
And it doesn’t stop there. While the data shows the Novavax vaccine is effective as a booster, it could also treat more variants of Covid-19. The company is currently testing it against the BA.4/5 variants and intends to share that data in the future.
NVAX stock is down slightly as of Wednesday morning.
Investors seeking out more of the hottest stock market news are in luck!
InvestorPlace has them covered with all of the latest stock stories for Wednesday! Among that is what has shares of Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) stock rising, what has Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) moving, and this morning’s biggest pre-market stock movers. You can find all of that at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Pepsi (PEP) Stock Up Today?
- Why Is Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Climbing Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.