7 Growth Stocks for Gangbuster Returns by 2030

There has been a flurry of economic news, both good and bad, which has rattled most investors. Indeed, for many, it may seem impossible to dissect this ever-changing news flow while actively managing a portfolio based on any potential implications. Accordingly, I’m of the view that adopting a buy-and-hold strategy focused on quality blue-chip growth stocks is the way to go. Irrespective of economic or industry headwinds, quality businesses adapt and continue to grow over time.
This is an interesting time, in that the markets currently present attractive opportunities among growth stocks worth holding for the long-term. Concerns related to earnings growth and the negative impacts of inflation have led many top-tier growth stocks to plunge by 30% to 50%. In some cases, the correction has been even deeper.
My point is underscored by the fact that the forward price-earnings ratio for S&P 500 growth stocks is currently at 19.3-times. When I look at many quality businesses trading around this multiple, there appears to be plenty of room for gangbuster returns by 2030. Of course, these investments need to be reviewed on a quarterly basis, as business developments unfold. If these companies continue to trend in the right direction, I think incredibly positive stock price action will follow.
Here are seven such growth stocks to buy for gangbuster returns by 2030.
|COIN
|Coinbase
|$56.97
|LI
|Li Auto
|$18.16
|CHPT
|ChargePoint Holdings
|$11.93
|TLRY
|Tilray Brands
|$3.76
|LCID
|Lucid Group
|$13.85
|CPNG
|Coupang
|$17.73
|RBLX
|Roblox
|$39.82
Coinbase (COIN)
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is among the top growth stocks to buy for gangbuster returns by 2030. COIN stock has plunged by 80% over the last 12 months, and I think this stock could finally be nearing its bottom around current levels.
The price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies remains depressed, which is a key factor investors consider when looking at crypto companies like Coinbase. However, there are other factors I think are perhaps more noteworthy for investors.
Specifically, there are growing signs of institutional adoption in the cryptocurrency sector. A recent survey indicates that 58% of institutional investors have reported owning digital assets, which provides a strong bullish signal for investors looking to follow the smart money.
Specific to Coinbase, the company has continued to invest in its platform development, as well as adding new assets for trading. It’s worth noting that Coinbase reported cash of $5 billion for Q3 2022. Even with the company’s cash burn level, Coinbase has the flexibility to continue investing in growth initiatives. For growth investors, this is a great thing.
In October, the company also announced a partnership with Google Cloud. With this partnership, Google Cloud customers will be able to pay for services in select cryptocurrencies. This is yet another indication of wider acceptance of crypto, and a reason why I think Coinbase is worth a buy right now.
Li Auto (LI)
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is possibly the best bet among Chinese electric vehicle stocks. With several positive business developments, the stock is poised for a meaningful rally from current levels. Additionally, the electric vehicle industry has clear growth tailwinds beyond 2030. Thus, the company is still at a very early growth stage.
After the launch of Li ONE in November 2019, the company recently launched its second model, Li L9. The deliveries of the new model have already exceeded 10,000 units in September. Recently, the company also unveiled Li L8 and Li L7. These are six-seat and five-seat SUVs respectively.
Therefore, as the company’s product portfolio grows, Li is positioned to accelerate deliveries growth in 2023 and beyond. It’s also worth noting that the company has $8 billion in cash. Thus, the company has ample flexibility to invest in expansion within China and additional product development. Global expansion also seems likely in the coming years.
I also like LI stock due to the fact that the company is already reporting positive operating and free cash flows. Cash flow growth is likely to accelerate in 2023 with new models lined up for delivery.
ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT)
The electric vehicle revolution is impossible without robust charging infrastructure. Governments in the U.S. and Europe have pledged significant investments towards building out EV charging infrastructure. Therefore, I think it makes plenty of sense to hold ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) for the long-term.
ChargePoint has been growing at a stellar pace. In the company’s Q2 results, ChargePoint reported revenue growth of 93% to $108.3 million. For the full year, the company has guided for revenue between $450 and $500 million.
There are two important points to note for investors considering whether this growth is sustainable. First and foremost, ChargePoint reported significant acceleration in revenue from Europe. The company already has strong presence in two big markets in Europe.
Secondly, the company’s subscription services revenue (recurring revenue) continues to swell. With a wider market presence, subscription revenue growth will boost EBITDA margins. However, in the coming quarters, operating level losses will remain meaningful, due to the company’s heavy investment in R&D and sales.
Overall, CHPT stock looks attractively-valued after a correction of almost 50% in the last 12 months. I would expect the stock to deliver multibagger returns over the next few years.
Tilray Brands (TLRY)
In any discussion of growth stocks, I would be remiss to ignore Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY). Indeed, TLRY stock has witnessed few big incredible parabolic moves in the past on news related to potential legalization of cannabis.
Legalization of cannabis at the federal level seems due. With Germany legalizing cannabis for recreational use, other European countries are likely to follow. Thus, it’s a matter of when, not if, the U.S. will join North American counterparts in federally-regulating cannabis.
It’s worth noting that TLRY stock has trended consistently higher over the past month, surging roughly 25% over this period. Most of this is due to company-specific news tied to expectations of positive free cash flow generation from all of the company’s business units this year.
Tilray has also chalked out ambitious plans to achieve revenue of $4 billion by 2024. With a strong presence in the recreational and medicinal cannabis sectors, this seems likely. Of course, legalization will be the key to achieving this target.
Tilray has a strong balance sheet and has pursued acquisition-based growth in the past. Once regulatory headwinds wane, I would not be surprised if Tilray focuses on acquisitions to accelerate its growth rate further.
Lucid Group (LCID)
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) has disappointed most investors, given its stark 60% correction over the past 12 months. However, the worst could be over for Lucid, making this a stock worth buying at current levels for the next few years.
If there is one reason to be bullish on Lucid, it’s the company’s focus on innovation. Lucid’s first model, the Lucid Air, was certified as the longest-range EV based on a single charge. Recently, the company unveiled its Lucid Air Sapphire. model, which is being talked about as the world’s most powerful sedan. With intense competition among EV players, innovation is the differentiation factor that matters the most, as competition heats up in the luxury EV space.
Another big reason to like Lucid is its aggressive global expansion. The company is already selling its first model in the U.S. and Europe. Additionally, the company has begun making plans for its first overseas plant in Saudi Arabia.
It’s also worth noting that the company has 37,000 reservations for Lucid Air. Once supply-chain headwinds wane, deliveries growth is likely to accelerate. The company’s long-term backlog is robust, with the Saudi government providing a purchase commitment of 100,000 EVs by 2030.
Coupang (CPNG)
Chinese e-commerce stocks are attractively-valued, but growth concerns and regulatory factors are key risks investors ought to consider. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is an attractive opportunity for exposure to the Southeast Asian markets. However, the company’s cash burn and decelerating growth is a concern. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) seems best positioned among Asian e-commerce stocks for s strong rally, in my view.
As an overview, Coupang is focused on the Korean market. Now, the company is already expanding into other Asian markets. However, at the same time, Coupang believes that there is an opportunity to double its active users in Korea. Therefore, there is a big addressable market investors should consider with this company.
CPNG stock recently plunged after reporting worse-than-expected growth and cash burn numbers. That said, the company has guided for positive full year adjusted EBITDA. It’s likely that the company’s EBITDA margin will continue to improve in 2023, providing an excellent near-term catalyst for CPNG stock.
Finally, it’s worth noting that Coupang continues to report steady growth in its average revenue per active user. This is another factor that is likely to boost Coupang’s EBITDA margin in the next few years.
Roblox Corporation (RBLX)
Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is another name to consider for investors looking for growth stocks to buy for gangbuster returns by 2030. In the last 12-months, RBLX stock plunged from highs of around $141 to all-time lows of $21. The stock, however, seems to have bottomed out, given its rally of 16% over the last six months. Thus, RBLX stock looks deeply undervalued, considering the growth potential for the metaverse.
It’s worth noting that the metaverse market was valued at $22.79 billion in 2021. Through 2030, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.8%. Even if Roblox’s revenue growth is at par with industry growth, the upside for RBLX stock is likely to be meaningful.
If we look at some of the best quarters for Roblox, the company reported approximately $170 million in free cash flows. There is little doubt that the business model is lucrative. Over the next few years, growth in active users and ARPU should translate into meaningful capital appreciation for investors.
Roblox also has strong global presence, with daily active user growth in emerging markets remaining robust. At the same time, user growth (above 13 years of age) has outpaced user growth below 13 years. Therefore, in terms of demographics, there is a wide addressable market this company is only starting to tap.
On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.