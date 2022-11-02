Floki Inu Price Predictions: Where Can Elon Musk Take the FLOKI Crypto?

Floki Inu (FLOKI-USD) price predictions are worth checking out on Wednesday as the meme token trends thanks to recent actions from Elon Musk.
The big one that investors have in mind is Musk finally completing his purchase of Twitter last week. Musk is a long-time supporter of Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), and crypto in general. This has many meme token traders seeing his acquisition as a victory.
To go along with that, Musk is still sharing crypto memes on his personal Twitter account. Just the other day, the new “Chief Twit” posted a picture of his pet Shiba Inu, named Floki, wearing a Twitter shirt.
All of this news, as well as some of the changes Musk has been bringing to Twitter already, has traders rallying meme tokens. Floki Inu is included in this and that’s why we’re diving into the latest price predictions for it.
Floki Inu Price Predictions
- The first price prediction we’re looking into today comes from Gov Capital and it values FLOKI at $0 one year from now.
- WalletInvestor takes the next spot on our list with its one-year forecast of $0.000000524 for the token.
- Closing us out today is DigitalCoinPrice with its average 2023 price prediction of $0.0000184 for Floki Inu.
All in all, these price predictions aren’t looking the best compared to Floki Inu’s price of $0.0000111 today. Investors will also note that FLOKI is down 6.1% over the prior 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning. However, that comes after a multi-day rally.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.