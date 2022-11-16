PTON Stock Alert: What to Know as Peloton Expands Amazon Partnership

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) stock is on the move Wednesday as the fitness company expands its partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
That expanded partnership has Peloton now selling its exercise bikes to customers in the United Kingdom through Amazon. This allows customers to have the bikes delivered to them, while also having them set up by an expert installer at no extra cost.
With the launch of Peloton on the Amazon U.K. store, customers have a few options for products they can purchase. That includes the Peloton Bike, Peloton Guide, as well as several Peloton accessories.
Peloton isn’t just expanding into the U.K., either. The company also says its deal with Amazon will soon bring its exercise bikes to customers in Germany too. It’s worth noting this comes after PTON signed its initial deal with Amazon in August.
What’s Behind the Expansion?
According to Peloton general manager Manu Seigner, the company is expanding to Germany and the UK because they have active Members in those regions. Seigner says this is part of its effort to focus on areas where its customers already are.
PTON stock investors aren’t overly excited by today’s news. Trading volume remains well below the company’s daily average of 17 million shares. Also, the company’s stock is down 6.9% as of Wednesday morning.
Investors seeking out more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news for Wednesday! A few examples include what’s going on with shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock. You can find out more on these matters at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Carnival (CCL) Stock Down 13% Today?
- Target (TGT) Stock Sinks on Major Profit Miss, Outlook Cut
- Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Stock in Focus on Director News
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.