Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re starting off the final day of trading this week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks today are earnings reports, a Chinese market rally, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) stock is rocketing more than 55% with the release of its Q3 2022 earnings report.
- Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares are soaring over 33% in pre-market trading today.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock is surging more close to 22% alongside positive Chinese stock movement on talk of reopenings.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) shares are rising over 19% after completing a $133.5 million debt issuance.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) are climbing more than 19% alongside rising Chinese stocks.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock is increasing over 19% without any recent news.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares are gaining more than 17% following a fall yesterday.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock is getting an over 17% boost with other Chinese stocks.
- Rave Restaurant (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares are jumping more than 16% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) are up about 16% thanks to the news from China.
10 Top Losers
- Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) stock is crashing 46% after recently voting to increase outstanding shares.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares are plummeting more than 44% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) stock is diving over 38% after releasing earnings for Q3 2022.
- Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares are tumbling more than 27% with the release of a weak fiscal Q1 earnings report.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock is taking an over 26% beating thanks to weak earnings guidance.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares are sliding more than 25% as it continues a recent fall.
- CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) stock is falling over 21% after releasing its most recent earnings report.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares are slipping more than 20% this morning.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) are dipping over 19% as Chinese stocks rally.
- Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down almost 18% after missing Q3 earnings estimates.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.