Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

We’re starting off the day with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday!
Most of today’s stock movement comes from a slew of companies releasing earnings for the third quarter of 2022.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- ComSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) stock is rocketing more than 41% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares are soaring over 25% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) stock is surging more than 23% after releasing positive Covid-19 treatment data from a clinical trial.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are rising over 22% as shares recover from a recent dip.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is increasing more than 17% in pre-market trading today.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) shares are climbing over 17% on Thursday morning.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock is getting a more than 14% boost ahead of an ADS ratio change tomorrow.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares are heading over 13% higher with the release of its Q3 2022 earnings report.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock is jumping more than 13% without any recent news.
- Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) shares are up over 12% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) stock is plummeting more than 26% after releasing results for the third quarter of 2022.
- Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) shares are diving over 23% alongside poor earnings in Q3.
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) stock is tumbling more than 22% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shares are taking a close to 22% beating after posting earnings results for its most recent quarter.
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock is sliding over 20% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares are falling more than 18% after releasing earnings results for Q3.
- Quotient (NYSE:QUOT) stock is dropping over 18% ahead of its earnings report next week.
- Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares are decreasing more than 17% after missing estimates for Q3.
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) stock is dipping over 14% after posting its latest earnings report.
- Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 14% following the release of its most recent earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.