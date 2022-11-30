Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

We’re starting off the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday!
Moving stocks are a restructuring plan, public securities offerings, earnings reports, and more.
Let’s jump into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Kalera (NASDAQ:KAL) stock is rocketing close to 39% after announcing a restructuring for its German subsidiary.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares are soaring more than 29% as three big pharmaceutical companies bid on it.
- Myomo (NYSEMKT:MYO) stock is surging nearly 23% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) shares are gaining over 22% following insider buying.
- Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) stock is rising more than 20% on no clear news this morning.
- China Pharma Holding (NYSE:CPHI) shares are increasing over 19% as Chinese stocks continue a rally.
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) stock is getting a more than 18% boost after releasing its third-quarter 2022 earnings report.
- Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) shares are climbing over 15% higher ahead of a conference tomorrow.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock is jumping more than 15% this morning.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) shares are up over 14% as they continue recent positive movement.
10 Top Losers
- WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) stock is crashing more than 43% after pricing a securities offering.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) shares are plummeting over 37% despite a lack of updates from the company.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock is diving more than 19% after posting earnings results for Q3.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares are tumbling over 19% after revealing a public offering of stock and warrants.
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) stock is taking a more than 19% beating after announcing special dividend details yesterday.
- Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) shares are sliding over 19% after entering the development phase for a weight loss drug.
- Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock is dropping about 18% after announcing the expiration of a takeover offer with Taylor Maritime Investments.
- CN Energy Group (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares are falling almost 15% on no clear news this morning.
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) stock is decreasing more than 14% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13% following a reverse stock split.
