Why Is Alibaba (BABA) Stock Up 10% Today?

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock is rising higher on Tuesday as investors prepare for the e-commerce company to release earnings later this week.
When that earnings report comes out, Alibaba is expected to announce a 4.3% increase in revenue. The company has also been working to reduce costs in recent months. This could lead to it beating out estimates when its earnings report comes out on Thursday.
Adding to this, options traders don’t seem to be betting against BABA stock. Bearish contracts are heading lower in what could be a sign that investors have faith the company will perform well on Thursday.
Minyue Liu, an investment specialist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, told Bloomberg the following.
“Valuations of tech and innovation stocks in China look very attractive compared to historical level and global peers. The risk-reward is more on the reward side at current valuation level.”
What to Expect From Thursday’s Earnings Report
When Alibaba reports earnings this week, Wall Street is expecting it to announce earnings per share of $1.63. To go along with that, experts are predicting the Chinese e-commerce company will see revenue of $29.31 billion for the quarter.
Investors will note that BABA stock is seeing strong trading on Tuesday. As of this writing, around 22 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s already matched its daily average trading volume of about 22.2 million shares.
BABA stock is up 10.3% as of Tuesday morining.
