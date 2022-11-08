Why Is Hims & Hers (HIMS) Stock Up 24% Today?

Hims & Hers (NYSE:HIMS) stock is climbing higher on Tuesday after reporting results for the third quarter of 2022.
Investors are especially taking note of the company’s newest guidance in that earnings report. This saw Hims & Hers introduce a Q4 revenue outlook range of $159 million to $162 million. That’s looking good next to Wall Street’s estimate of $134.3 million for the quarter.
Adding to that, Hims & Hers raised its revenue outlook for the full year of 2022. Now it expects revenue for the year to range from $519 million to $522 million. That should see it easily beat analysts’ estimate of $479.9 million for the period.
HIMS Q3 Results Were Also Positive
That includes the company’s revenue of $144.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. This comes in above Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $134.3 million for the quarter. It’s also a 95% year-over-year increase from $74.17 million.
The only negative from the HIMS earnings report is its losses per share of 9 cents. That’s a wider loss than the -7 cents per share analysts were expecting. It’s also wider than the -8 cents per share from the same time last year.
Even so, the overall positive earnings report has HIM stock seeing heavy trading today. This has more than 22 million shares of the stock changing hands. That’s a major leap over its daily average trading volume of about 1.5 million shares.
HIMS stock is up 23.6% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.