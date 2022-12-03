3 People Elon Musk Could Pick as the Next Twitter CEO

Elon Musk’s tenure at Twitter may be coming to a conclusion off the back of a single Twitter poll.
On Sunday, the newly minted Twitter owner and chief executive tweeted a poll asking his more than 100 million followers if he should step down as CEO. More than 17.5 million users responded to the poll. As the polling period closed, “Yes” won by a notable margin, about 58% to 42%.
Now, bizarre Twitter posts aren’t exactly out of Musk’s wheelhouse, nor is toying with his rapidly increasing follower base. In fact, the poll came less than a day after Musk pushed a new policy banning the “free promotion” of other social media platforms. Musk quickly relented on the policy after a tidal wave of backlash. However, in a follow-up tweet to the poll, Musk has implied he is very much serious about following through on the results, tweeting, “…be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”
As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it
In a series of Twitter replies, however, Musk expressed doubt about finding a replacement. “No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.” Musk further attempted to dissuade any notions of a replacement, tweeting that the new CEO “must like pain” to take over a business that “has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May.”
With that said, assuming Elon Musk will abide by the results, the question remains: Who will be the new Twitter CEO?
The Top 3 Contenders for the Next Twitter CEO
Whispers of a new Twitter CEO have been floating around since long before Musk’s latest poll. Several key figures have been candidates for Twitter’s top leadership role, practically since Musk initially took up the mantle.
First on the list has to be venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan. A fixture in the tech world, Krishnan has been linked to everything from crypto, DeFi and even pro-wrestling. The software engineer was actually a former Twitter executive who departed from the company in 2021.
In late October, Krishnan tweeted that he was “helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily.” This started a rumor that he would take over the company should Musk’s interest in the platform wane. Soon after, however, Krishnan assured his followers his place was still in the crypto space, tweeting, “Still very much in my day job at @a16zcrypto.”
Next up is David O. Sacks, an entrepreneur and author. Previously the founding chief operating officer of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), another Musk venture, Sacks was also the founder/CEO of Yammer, an enterprise social network akin to Microsoft Teams, acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in 2012 for $1.2 billion.
Sacks has long been associated with Musk. This is largely by way of investments in his companies like SpaceX and PayPal, as well as their shared South African background.
Last on the list is Jason Calacanis. Yet another angel investor, Calacanis is known for his social media presence as well as his impressive resume of entrepreneurial ventures. Referred to as the “greatest startup investor of all time” in some circles, he has long been a Silicon Valley mainstay, with roots as an early tech reporter. He’s also a prolific tweeter, having taken a particular fascination with the Musk-era Twitter drama, leading to further speculation of future involvement.
