Dear First Solar (FSLR) Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Dec. 19

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) stock is rising higher on Tuesday as investors prepare for a potential major catalyst coming on Dec. 19.
That’s when the solar power company will join the S&P 500. This will see it replacing Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) on the index. At that same time, FBHS shares will take FSLR stock’s place on the S&P MidCap 400.
The reason for this change is Fortune Brands Home & Security spinning off its MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) business. This is set to happen on Dec. 15. This sees it rebranding as Fortune Brands Innovations. It will also have MasterBrand joining the S&P SmallCap 600, replacing Conn’s (NASD:CONN).
What’s Next for FSLR Stock?
Considering the news of the S&P 500 change being announced today, investors may not see the largest jump when Dec. 15 rolls around. However, they’ll still want to keep an eye on the company’s shares in case of an unexpected rise in value as it joins the index.
If that happens, traders might see heavy trading of FSLR stock. That isn’t happening today with only 886,000 shares on the move as of this writing. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 2.9 million shares.
FLSR stock is up 4% as of Tuesday morning and is up 76.4% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.