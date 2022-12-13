United Airlines Just Bought 100 Boeing Dreamliners. BA Stock Is Rising.

Millions of People Will Be Blindsided in 2023. Will You Be One of Them?

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 13, 2022, 10:03 am EST
  • Boeing (BA) stock is rising alongside its latest agreement with United Airlines (UAL).
  • UAL has agreed to purchase 100 of BA’s 787 Dreamliners.
  • The deal includes the ability to purchase another 100 of the passenger jets.
Boeing (BA Stock) logo on the side of an airplane

Source: vaalaa / Shutterstock.com

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock is on the move Tuesday as investors react to a massive deal between it and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL).

The big news that has BA stockholders excited today is United Airlines purchasing 100 of Boeing’s new 787 Dreamliners. And to go along with that, the purchase agreement includes an option to buy another 100 of the passenger jets.

According to United Airlines, these new orders will see it replacing its older Boeing 767 and Boeing 777 aircraft still in service. The company intends to replace all 767 jets in use by the time 2030 rolls around.

What That Means for BA Stock

Boeing investors are celebrating the massive order of its planes today as it marks a positive change for its stock. The company has been dealing with troubles throughout the pandemic with travel restrictions. However, this latest agreement for 200 of its 787 Dreamliners is worth about $43 billion.

This has BA stock starting off strong on Tuesday with some 3 million shares on the move. That’s a good beginning to the day compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 7.1 million shares.

To go along with this, BA stock has been climbing these last few days as investors awaited today’s announcement. As of this writing, the company’s stock is up close to 1%.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

