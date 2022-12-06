Dear GE Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Dec. 8

Holders of General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock will want to keep an eye on the company when Dec. 8 rolls around in a couple of days.
That’s when they’ll get the next update from GE concerning its split into three separate companies. The company intends to split its business into GE HealthCare, GE Aerospace and GE Vernova, all of which will be publicly traded.
Shareholders have already approved the split to create GE HealthCare, which is why they’ll want to note Dec. 8. That’s when the company intends to publish more details about what the healthcare business will be all about.
GE Is Advertising All The Splits
As part of a major effort to spread the word about its split, General Electric has taken out a huge amount of ads with The New York Times. This saw the company fill out over two dozen adds in the paper, making it the only advertiser in that issue.
The ad campaign from GE focuses on each of its three new businesses. There are specific ads providing readers with details about each of the companies, as well as testimonials from employees. GE also bought a significant amount of digital ads from the publisher.
GE stock is up slightly as of Tuesday morning but is down 11.3% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.