Dogecoin Price Predictions: Where Will DOGE Go After Overtaking Coinbase?

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are a hot topic among crypto traders on Tuesday as they react to the value of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN).
The big news here is Coinbase has a market capitalization of roughly $8 billion. While impressive, that’s actually $1 billion below Dogecoin’s own market capitalization of $9 billion. This has fans of the meme token celebrating the win on social media.
However, that doesn’t mean investors should bet on DOGE over COIN. Jacob Sansbury, CEO of online trading platform Pluto, said the following to Bloomberg.
“I don’t think there’s a tremendous amount of substance to be gleaned from the fact that Dogecoin has surpassed Coinbase in terms of market capitalization – except to say that the crypto market is very much in flux right now.”
Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at where Dogecoin prices could head one year from now below!
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- Gov Capital starts off our list with a price estimate of $0.18956498190238 for the crypto in one year’s time.
- WalletInvestor is next on our list with a one-year price forecast of $0.00832 for DOGE.
- DigitalCoinPrice closes out our Dogecoin price predictions with an average 2023 price estimate of 18 cents.
Most of these price predictions are positive considering Dogecoin’s current value of $0.0739 as of this writing. Investors will also want to keep in mind that DOGE is down 1.8% over the prior 24-hour period as of Tuesday afternoon.
Investors seeking out more of the latest stock market news are in the right place!
InvestorPlace provides them will all of the most recent stock market updates they need for Tuesday! A few examples include what’s happening with shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), and Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock. You can learn more about these topics at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Athenex (ATNX) Stock Up 44% Today?
- BBBY Stock Alert: Bed Bath & Beyond Is in a Cash Crunch
- NIO Stock Alert: Nio Responds to Data Leak
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.