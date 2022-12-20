NIO Stock Alert: Nio Responds to Data Leak

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is in the news Tuesday as investors react to the company’s response concerning a recent data leak.
According to the press release, Nio was made aware of data sold illegally on the internet by third parties. That includes user information, as well as Chinese electric vehicle (EV) sales prior to August 2021.
To alleviate concerns about the data leak, the company has set up a hotline and email to answer customers’ questions. It has also agreed to take on losses that customers may suffer as a result of the data leak.
Nio’s Data Leak Statement
The company had the following to say about the data leak in its news release:
“NIO deeply regrets this incident happened, and is doing everything possible to support its users. NIO continues to work with governmental authorities to investigate the incident and implement necessary measures to contain potential damages. NIO reaffirms its commitment to protecting data security and privacy of its users.”
Investors in NIO stock don’t seem overly worried about the EV company’s data leak. Shares of NIO stock are still seeing decent trading today, even if it’s below the daily average volume. Shares are also up 1.1% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors seeking out more of the hottest stock market news for today are in the right place!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the biggest stock market stories traders need to know about on Tuesday! Among that is what has shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) stock rising, the latest on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock and Meta Materials’ (NASDAQ:MMAT) Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 plans. You can catch up on all of that news at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why Is Lion Electric (LEV) Stock Up Today?
- Why Is QuantumScape (QS) Stock Powering Up Today?
- Dear MMAT Stock Fans, Get Ready for CES 2023
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.