Elon Musk News: 7 Things to Know as Neuralink Faces Federal Probe

News surrounding Elon Musk’s Neuralink is swirling on Tuesday as reports claim the company is facing a federal probe.
Neuralink is a company founded by Elon Musk to create small chips that will be implanted into human brains. The company has already shown results from monkey testing. CEO Musk is pushing for human trials in the near future.
Let’s get into the latest news concerning Elon Musk and Neuralink below!
Elon Musk Neuralink News
- According to recent reports, Neuralink is the subject of a probe from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Inspector General.
- This probe reportedly opened in recent months and has to do with the company’s alleged abuse of animals during testing.
- While no number is confirmed, insiders claim that Neuralink’s testing resulted in the needless deaths of 1,500 animals.
- The insiders behind this news claim that Elon Musk pushing for fast results is directly tied to these deaths.
- That pressure reportedly resulted in substandard experiments that required repeating.
- The reports claim that this put more animals in danger and increased the number of animal deaths during trials.
- Even so, Musk remains confident in the tech and claims he will one day have on of the implants himself.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.