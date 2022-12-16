LCID Stock News: Lucid Opens Third European Retail Location

Like most stocks in the market today, Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) is moving lower. At the time of writing, LCID stock is down more than 3%, outpacing the losses in the broader market today. Much of this appears to be due to volatility tied to the last major options expiry of this year, as well as portfolio repositioning before the New Year.
That said, there was some positive news put forward by the company today. Lucid announced via a press release that the company is moving to open its first-ever retail and service center in the Netherlands. Additionally, the company received top marks (five stars) in its European NCAP safety assessment.
These are both solid developments for the electric vehicle (EV) maker, which has been hit hard by macro forces thus far this year. The fact the company is expanding into new markets and its vehicles are clearly of the highest quality may be viewed positively on most days. However, this is the current market we’re in.
Let’s dive into what investors should make of this news today.
LCID Stock Slumps Despite Promising News
It’s been a very difficult market for EV makers overall. Whether we’re talking about Lucid or any of its competitors, concerns around demand for EVs (especially the high-priced cars Lucid makes) has compounded with recession fears. Additionally, as interest rates continue to rise, so do financing costs for new car buyers. Thus, many believe Lucid’s reservation numbers may not stand up to this current macro environment.
Fair enough. There’s probably some degree of valuation compression that’s warranted in this market. But now, investors may want to consider how much bad news has already been priced into LCID stock.
The company’s focus on European expansion by targeting the Netherlands as its latest location is smart. EV adoption in nearby Nordic countries remains high, and this is a logical step forward. Thus, for investors playing the long game with this company, this seems to be a very strategic maneuver.
Additionally, the recent safety rating from European regulators suggests Lucid’s brand, at least in terms of quality, should continue to rank very highly. For those looking for a premium EV, Lucid provides a compelling option. Thus, this news is very positive today.
That said, these are the cards investors are being dealt right now. For those seeking growth, LCID stock certainly looks more attractive after today’s decline when coupled with the positive news.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.