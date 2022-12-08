Plaid Layoffs 2022: What to Know About the Latest Fintech Job Cuts

Plaid layoffs are a hot topic on Thursday as the financial tech company cuts 20% of its workforce.
According to a recent memo from CEO Zach Perret, the fintech company has laid off 260 workers. The Plaid layoffs took place yesterday with the memo being shared with outside sources late on Wednesday.
Here’s a portion of Perret’s memo, as provided by San Francisco news station Kron 4.
“Today, I’m announcing the most difficult change we have had to make at Plaid to date. I made the hard decision to reduce the size of our team, and in doing so, to say goodbye to approximately 260 talented plaids.”
What’s Behind the Plaid Layoffs?
According to the memo, Plaid is laying off employees after a hiring spree during the pandemic. The company cites increasing consumer demand as the reason for hiring so many extra employees during the pandemic.
Unfortunately for those workers, times have changed. Perret points out that macroeconomic conditions are much different now. This resulted in Plaid seeing its cost growth outstrip its revenue growth, which explains the reason for the layoffs.
Today’s news has Plaid joining a growing list of companies laying off employees. This happens as inflation continues to hurt the economy and The Federal Reserve tries to reel it in with increasing interest rates.
