Why GameStop (GME) Stock Could Fall 75% From Here

GME's turnaround plan isn't producing results

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 8, 2022, 12:35 pm EST
  • GameStop (GME) stock may fall 75% with a failing turnaround plan.
  • This prediction comes from Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter.
  • He set a new price target of $5.30 per share for GME.
The GameStop (GME Stock) logo above the NFT logo on a smartphone.

Source: TY Lim / Shutterstock.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock could be ready to fall even further as one analyst predicts a 75% drop in the video game retailer’s shares.

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter is behind this with a new price target of $5.30 per share. That’s a drop from his previous price target of $6 per share for GME stock. It also represents a roughly 75% potential downside compared to GameStop’s closing price on Wednesday.

The reasoning behind Pachter’s latest price target has to do with GameStop’s turnaround plan. The Wedbush analyst hasn’t seen positive results from it so far and doesn’t believe the company’s current efforts, such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), are helping. He also has concerns about long-term headwinds the com retailer faces.

All This Comes After Poor Q3 Results

GameStop failed to meet analysts’ estimate of -28 cents per share when it reported earnings per share of -31 cents. It also brought in revenue of $1.19 billion, which missed Wall Street’s expectation of $1.345 billion.

Despite all of this, heavy trading is pushing shares of GME stock higher today. As of this writing, some 6 million shares are on the move. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 4.5 million shares.

GME stock is up 8.3% as of Thursday afternoon but is down 36.9% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

