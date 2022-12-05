Why Cannabis Stocks TLRY, CGC, SNDL Are Heating Up Today

Cannabis stocks are in the news Monday as investors hold out hope for lawmakers to push through new marijuana laws.
The latest reports claim that a group of senators intends to attach new policies surrounding marijuana to bills that need to pass by the end of the year. This could pave the way for new cannabis laws on a federal level.
Interest in passing new marijuana laws is actually bipartisan, with some senators on both sides of the aisle supporting the changes that could come. Some potential changes include granting cannabis companies access to banking institutions as well as “creating grants for state expungement of past marijuana convictions.”
If these new rules become law, it could mark a major win for cannabis stocks. The news would also put them one step closer to the legalization of the drug on a federal level.
Let’s see how all of this is affecting pot stocks below!
Cannabis Stocks Up on Monday
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock starts out this list with shares climbing 5.6% higher as of Monday afternoon.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares take the next spot on our list with CGC stock gaining 4.3% as of this writing.
- SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock closes out this list as the stock increases 1.6% this afternoon.
