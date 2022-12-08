Millions of People Will Be Blindsided in 2023. Will You Be One of Them?

Why Is Pharvaris (PHVS) Stock Up 62% Today?

Positive Phase 2 results are behind today's rise

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Dec 8, 2022, 10:37 am EST
  • Pharvaris (PHVS) stock is climbing higher thanks to recent clinical trial results.
  • The company’s hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks treatment met its primary endpoint.
  • It also met all secondary endpoints of the study.
PHVS Stock. Brown glass pill bottle on its side showing white pills inside, with other pill bottles behind it representing MACK stock.

Source: shutterstock.com/Champhei

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) stock is heading higher on Thursday following the release of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical study.

That clinical trial covers PHVS416, which is an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. The treatment is for patients suffering from Type I or Type II HAE. This study included 74 patients randomized into single-dose groups of PHVS416 or placebo.

The primary endpoint of the study is change on the three-symptom composite visual analogue scale. Data from 147 attacks suffered by 62 patients shows PHVS416 significantly reduces attack symptoms.

In addition to this, the study also met all of its secondary endpoints. That includes shortening the time of onset symptom relief, decreasing the time in score reduction, reducing the time of complete symptom relief, reducing mean symptom complex severity, and improving treatment outcome score.

What’s Next for PHVS Stock?

Investors are likely hoping for more gains as Pharvaris continues the development of PHVS416. It plans to keep clinical trials in other countries ongoing even as a hold is in place in the U.S. It also intends to reveal more details about the study from future medical meetings.

With today’s news comes heavy trading of PHVS stock. As of this writing, more than 27 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of roughly 50,000 shares.

PHVS stock is up 62% as of Thursday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

