Why Is Pharvaris (PHVS) Stock Up 62% Today?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) stock is heading higher on Thursday following the release of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical study.
That clinical trial covers PHVS416, which is an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. The treatment is for patients suffering from Type I or Type II HAE. This study included 74 patients randomized into single-dose groups of PHVS416 or placebo.
The primary endpoint of the study is change on the three-symptom composite visual analogue scale. Data from 147 attacks suffered by 62 patients shows PHVS416 significantly reduces attack symptoms.
In addition to this, the study also met all of its secondary endpoints. That includes shortening the time of onset symptom relief, decreasing the time in score reduction, reducing the time of complete symptom relief, reducing mean symptom complex severity, and improving treatment outcome score.
What’s Next for PHVS Stock?
Investors are likely hoping for more gains as Pharvaris continues the development of PHVS416. It plans to keep clinical trials in other countries ongoing even as a hold is in place in the U.S. It also intends to reveal more details about the study from future medical meetings.
With today’s news comes heavy trading of PHVS stock. As of this writing, more than 27 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of roughly 50,000 shares.
PHVS stock is up 62% as of Thursday morning.
