AMC Stock Alert: CEO Adam Aron Sounds Off Against ‘Twisted Conspiracy Theorists’

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron is starting off the new year with some interesting Twitter posts. Recently, the CEO touted his stake in AMC stock as well as AMC Preferred Equity Units (NYSE:APE). Aron also addressed “conspiracy theorists” via social media — although, interestingly enough, financial traders don’t seem to be too alarmed by his diatribe.
Diehard AMC stock fans are known as “apes” on Wall Street. This is supposedly a reference to The Planet of the Apes films. Aron, then, is sometimes viewed as more than just a CEO of a movie theater company.
Instead, he’s often seen as the leader of a movement of retail investors. His recent series of heated tweets confirmed his status as something of a rabble rouser, too. Aron posted the following on Jan. 1:
“So much GARBAGE info spreading about AMC by twisted conspiracy theorists. Our REAL challenge (among others): the industrywide domestic box office $11.4 billion in 2019 pre-pandemic.”
It’s unclear what the “GARBAGE” is exactly, but at least Aron has established a clear-cut objective. He’s apparently going to ignore the haters and focus on returning AMC Entertainment’s box office receipts to 2019 levels.
What’s Happening With AMC Stock?
It certainly looks like today’s traders have responded positively to Aron’s tweets. AMC stock climbed higher this morning, even as the overall stock market struggled to establish a direction. As of this writing, shares are now in the red by just 1%.
It’s notable that financial traders are taking Aron’s fierce comments in stride today. For one, Aron posted again on Jan. 1 addressing anyone skeptical about share-issuance concerns:
“Some of you misguidedly protest against dilution. When industry demand is off a whopping 35%, companies that do not raise fresh capital run out of cash and go broke.”
Tweeting into early morning the next day, Aron also asserted his commitment as a large-scale stakeholder in AMC stock:
“Some of you also forget that I currently own or will vest in about 3 million AMC shares and 3 million APE preferred units.”
An hour later, the executive served up some eye-opening stats:
“Lastly, I’ve been AMC’s CEO for 7 years. About 2/3 of my total pay is in stock not cash. Well publicized in advance, I sold shares only once in those 7 years, a 65 day span Nov 21 to Jan 22.”
Aron ended this last tweet with the phrase “I ride with you.” So, the “apes” seem to have a firm commitment from their leader. For what it’s worth, AMC stock is also starting off 2023 relatively okay.
