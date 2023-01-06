CureVac (CVAC) Stock Rises 25% on Positive Data for Covid-19 and Flu Vaccines

Amid a strong showing on Wall Street prior to the weekend, shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock popped dramatically northward on positive data for its coronavirus and flu vaccines. Preliminary clinical results demonstrate effectiveness against the omicron variant of Covid-19 along with the seasonal flu. As a result, CureVac will advance to the next stage in clinical testing. CVAC initially jumped 15% in the morning before gaining 25% by the afternoon.
According to the company’s press release, CureVac leveraged its new class of transformative medicines based on messenger-RNA technology. “The preliminary results generated by this broad technology approach showed that vaccine candidates using a modified second-generation mRNA backbone produced promising immunogenicity and reactogenicity profiles in both [Covid-19, seasonal flu] indications.” Partnering with CureVac in the above effort is pharmaceutical stalwart GSK (NYSE:GSK).
“The positive results from this preliminary data analysis strongly validate the power of our proprietary mRNA-technology platform, opening the door to new opportunities in the development of effective prophylactic vaccines and also for advancement of our robust oncology strategy,” said CureVac CEO Franz-Werner Haas.
Haas added that with the foundation of its proprietary technology platform established, “…CureVac will turn the page and enter 2023 as a competitive player in the development of mRNA therapies.”
For CVAC stock, the announcement couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Unfortunately, 2022 had not been kind, leading to shares losing over 73% of equity value in the trailing year. On the other end, GSK also performed poorly, shedding around 21% in the past year. However, it managed to gain a little over 1% on Friday.
CVAC Stock Could Benefit From the ‘Tripledemic’
Fundamentally, two main factors bolster the overall narrative for CVAC stock. First, the underlying company’s Covid and seasonal flu vaccine represents a continuation of mRNA-based therapeutics. While scientists long researched the innovative approach, the global health crisis mainstreamed the technology.
As the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health noted, scientists first discovered mRNA in the early 1960s. Later, research about how mRNA could be delivered into cells occurred in the 1970s. “The early years of mRNA research were marked by a lot of enthusiasm for the technology but some difficult technical challenges that took a great deal of innovation to overcome,” stated the medical institution.
In many ways, mRNA represents a paradigm shift in therapeutic understanding. Therefore, the spearheading of practical applications likely contributed to the bullishness for CVAC stock.
On the second factor, Yale Medicine last month reported on the public health concerns associated with the so-called “tripledemic“; that is, the combination of the flu, Covid-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “[m]ost children get RSV infection by age 2, but you can get infected at any age and more than once in your lifetime. The symptoms are usually similar to the common cold.”
Yale Medicine noted in December that as RSV cases started to decline, Covid-19 and flu cases started to increase. From an immediate angle, then, CVAC stock appears to carry tremendous relevance. Further out, multiple breakouts of respiratory-related diseases and conditions may occur, thus drawing interest in CureVac’s partnership with GSK.
