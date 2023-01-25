NEE Stock Alert: NextEra Energy Announces Leadership Changes

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) stock is on the move Wednesday after the company announced changes to its leadership.
The biggest news investors will want to note today is Eric Silagy retiring from his roles at subsidiary Florida Power & Light Company. Silagy is the current chairman, president, and CEO of that company. He led it for 11 years and has worked at it for 20.
With this change, John Ketchum is set to take over as the next chairman of Florida Power & Light Company. Ketchum currently serves as the chairman, president and CEO of NextEra Energy. Additionaly, Armando Pimentel will rejoin Florida Power & Light Compan as its new president and CEO.
Silgay said the following about his departure.
“When John became CEO of NextEra Energy last year, I committed to him that I would stay in my role for at least one more year and I’ve now satisfied that commitment. While saying ‘goodbye’ to such a great organization is always difficult, I know that now is the right time for me to hand over the reins of FPL.”
NEE Stock Investor Reactions To Silgay’s Departure
With news of Silgay leaving NextEra Energy, the company’s stock is seeing a decent amount of trading today. As of this writing, more than 4 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s quickly closing in on the company’s daily average trading volume of about 6.1 million shares.
NEE stock is down 7.1% Wednesday morning following the leadership change announcement.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.